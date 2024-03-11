Madurai Campus Connect

March 11, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

College Day

The 66th College Day was celebrated at Thiagarajar College of Engineering on March 9. The chief guests were Vengusamy Ramasamy, Global Head of TCS - ION and Director of Tata Business Hub, and B. C. Datta, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at OLA Electric. Mr. Vengusamy Ramasamy emphasised the significance of knowledge, skills, and problem-solving abilities and encouraged the students to improve their communication skills. Mr. Datta spoke on environment and the shift towards eco-friendly practices in the global automobile industry. K. Hari Thiagarajan, the chairman and correspondent of the college, was present.

IT aspirant’s diet

Sethu Institute of Technology organised a symposium recently.Technical and non-technical events such as coding, paper presentation, quiz and cultural events were conducted. Balakumar Rajamanikam of Bhavans Cybertech, Chennai, the chief guest, distributed prizes to the winners. In his address, he said AIDS and Data Sciences would rule the world in another couple of years. “If you have a great idea or innovative design, you can contribute to economic growth. To become an IT professional, you must be familiar with Artificial Intelligence, data science, IoT, blockchain, cloud computing ,nanotechnology and material science.

AAYUL 2024

The Department of Biotechnology of Lady Doak College organised AAYUL 2024, an inter-departmental meet on March 5 on the theme, ‘Healthy life, heal thy self,’ to emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle for every individual. Over 218 undergraduate and postgraduate students from 22 streams of 14 departments participated in 10 events such as dance, rangoli, art from waste, fireless cooking, drawing, poem, quiz, turn coat, ad-act and mime. The winners were felicitated by Nirmala Rebecca Paul, HoD - Mathematics, and T. Mowna Sundari, HoD - Biotechnology.

VAISYA 2K24

VAISYA 2K24, an Intercollegiate cultural meet, was held at SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College on March 5. Su. Venkatesan, MP, inaugurated the function and addressed the students. Special guests for the closing ceremony were alumni - Video Jockey and Chief Reporter of Anantha Vikadan Ma. Pandiyarajan and Radio Jockey Naga From Radio City FM. The guest of honor was alumni V.R. Ramamoorthy. The overall winner was Madurai Gandhi NMR Subbaraman College, and the runner being Nagarathinam Angalammal Arts and Science College.

Winner at Delhi meet

S. Harshith of Adhyapana School secured a gold medal in the double stick Silambam event in the Youth Games National Championship in under-17 category, held at PSM and MSCS sports complex, New Delhi from January 31 to February 2. It was organised by Youth Federation of India. Senior Principal Aruna M Visvessvar said his success was a testament to his unwavering determination and the countless hours he trained.

Graduation Day

Graduation Day was held at the 143-year-old The American College recently. M. Ramakrishnan, Registrar i/c., Madurai Kamaraj University, was the chief guest. Around 2,400 graduates were present with their parents.

The college celebrated International Women’s Day in collaboration with JC TV with the theme, ‘A celebration of strength and wellness of women.’ Ruksana Raihan, Associate Professor Department of Microbiology, US – Bangla, Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, delivered a special talk on the importance of women’s health and vaccinations against Hepatitis B and the Human Papilloma Virus. The valedictory address was delivered by David Premkumar, Medical Oncologist, Vadamalayan Hospitals.

VELVOM’24

The Department of Management Studies of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology conducted VELVOM’24, a UG management meet. The chief guest was Daivik Charles Joseph, Managing partner - JVS export. The guest of honour was K.M. Maxwell Richard, Project Manager, SAP, VSIRI Innovative labs, Mysore. M. Sivakumar, Chairperson, Department of Entrepreneurship Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, in his valedictory address, highlighted the power of students in a developing economy.

Martial Arts Festival

Martial Arts Festival was held at Arul Malar Matric Higher Secondary School on March 6.

Rev. Sr. Bella Jessintha Mary was the chief guest and Jeyaraj, PG Asst. of St. Britto Higher Secondary School, the guest of honour. The students performed silambam, boxing and karate.

