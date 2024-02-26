Madurai Campus Connect

February 26, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Sylendra Babu’s advice

N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College and NMS Raja KSP Ganesan Academy

jointly organised an awareness programme, ‘Civil services as a career option’ on February 20.

The chief guest, C. Sylendra Babu, former DGP, gave a motivating speech. He quoted Henry

David Thoreau - ‘Happiness lies in whatever you do.’ He said education was a weapon in

this war-filled earth. He gave some valuable tips on how students should compete in civil service

examinations and how to overcome the examinations without fear.

The college inaugurated he Advanced Materials Research Centre, Centre of Chemistry Research Instrumentation Facility, and Centre of Innovative Talent and Excellence on February 22. A.M.S.G. Ashokan, MLA; W.S. Aruldoss Kanthaih, former Scientist and Director, Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy; S. Rethinavelu, president of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and M. Thangadurai of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Ramanathapuram, spoke.

Top Honors for Adhyapana School

Adhyapana School has secured ‘The Best School Award’ at the Star Education Award 2023 organised by ESFE in collaboration with the Education Department of Maharashtra. This prestigious accolade is exclusively merit-based, recognising excellence in education. Aruna M Visvessvar, Senior Principal and Correspondent of Adhyapana School CBSE, has received the honour in the category of Best School.

Govt. school gets new building

M.V. Muthuramalingam has constructed and donated Velammal Memorial Building on the premises of Ladanendhal Government High School. The building houses eight classrooms. Minister of Cooperation K. R. Periyakaruppan inaugurated it. Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith presided over the event and Tamilarasi Ravikumar, Manamadurai MLA, delivered the welcome address. Intermediate Education Officer of Sivaganga district M. Udayakumar proposed the vote of thanks.

Workshop held

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science collaborated with HCL Technologies, Madurai for a one-day workshop on critical thinking and skill development on February 16. A total of 48 students from all branches were selected for the workshop. The preliminary round of selection included a written test and a secondary round of selection comprised of group discussion. Prakash Raman, Location Head, HR, handled the forenoon session. Raghavendran, Group Manager, HR and Bala Ganesh, General Manager, HR, were present.

Graduation Day

Lady Doak College celebrated its 57th Graduation Day on February 24. M.A. Sikandar, Registrar, Jamia Hamdard (Deemed to be University), New Delhi, was the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted three important aspects - religious tolerance, women empowerment and practicing gratitude.As many as 1,326 graduates received their diplomas. G. Arpudha, former student, shared her reflections about her days in the college and proposed the vote of thanks.

Cultural festival

The School of Commerce, The American College, organised a State-level intercollegiate cultural fest, ‘COMMAS’24” on February 23. Around 1,000 students participated in the event. A. Martin David, Vice-Principal and Head, School of Commerce, welcomed the gathering. The presidential address was delivered by M. Davamani Christober, Principal. K. Sundaresan of ATD SYNNEX Company, delivered the inaugural address. A. Aladi Arun, CEO of AK Consultants, delivered the valedictory address.

Leadership Day

Jain Vidyalaya celebrated Leadership Day recently. Senior Kindergarten students demonstrated how they are being moulded as leaders across six different zones: My Body, My Mind, My Soul, Game zone, My Class, and My Charity. The highlight was the Community Outreach Project, where they sold plants potted on their open piggy banks and self-made greeting cards, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to giving back to the community. The Primary Zone was a hub of creativity and storytelling. The Middle School Zone portrayed the journey of implementing the Leader In Me programme. ‘Ask Us Anything’ Corner was a hit among visitors, where students acted as counsellors, integrating the seven habits of success into their solutions for real-life problems.

Back in college

The 1992-95 batch of students of B. Com from the SLS. MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College cam together for a reunion at their alma mater on February 25. Principal Sivaji Ganesan was present. College secretary Jayaraman offered felicitations. In an act of nostalgia, the alumni came in the college bus and took selfies in their old classrooms.

