Madurai Campus Connect

Emphasis on eco-media literacy

A five-day training programme was conducted by the Department of Communication of Madurai Kamaraj University from February 5 to 9. J Kumar, Vice Chancellor, presided over the inaugural function. S. Nagarathinam, HoD, said programme was aimed at equipping the youth to have a better understanding of the role of media in conserving nature, ecology and environment.

“Eco-media Literacy is the need of the hour and sustainability sciences should be promoted by the media” said Kalidasan, president of OSAI organisation. Savithraa Rajaram, former programme executive of All India Radio, Ecomedia Literacy Nature activist Selvam Ramasamy, cinematographer Madhesh Manickam, film director Sathiyamoorthy and nature sound artiste Haritha spoke. M. Ramakrishnan, Registrar I/C, presented certificates to the participants.

Inter-collegiate even conducted

The Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Fatima College conducted a one-day inter-collegiate event on February 9. Director Syed Gowtham Raj was the chief guest. The event featured 11 competitions, showcasing the talents of 204 participants from 16 colleges.

There was a panel of six judges. Jaihind Photography was the official partner. Nachiappa Swamigal College of Arts and Science secured the Margaret Abraham Rolling Trophy, with The American College being the runners-up.

Six sigmas in quality management

Thiagarajar School of Management organised a week-long AICTE-sponsored ATAL faculty development programme titled ‘Six Sigmas in Quality Management’ for faculty members and research scholars from January 29 and February 3.

More than 30 participants took part in the programme. Ten professors from top business schools spoke on various areas of the topic. The programme also included an industrial visit and live case study with industry professionals. The event was coordinated by K. Mathiyazhagan, Associate Professor and Head, Research Centre of the college and co-coordinated by Heena Joshi, Associate Professor, SJPI, Ahmedabad.

Talentia’24, a one-day HR event was held on February 3. It brought together leading HR Directors, for a day of insightful learning and discussion on ‘EU LEAD: positive leadership for organisational greatness.’ Over 120 participants from eight colleges and industries participated. The launching of HR magazine, ROOTS, took a special spot in the event.

Model trees

Student of Classes VI to XII of Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School and their teachers simplified their subject-related concepts and made a mind map and conceptual picture of the model trees which were displayed on the school campus.

These model curriculum trees were displayed for the benefit of students who are going to write public exams and for the slow learning students which will help them face the exam without fear and remember the subjects they have studied in a simple way.

