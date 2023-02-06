Madurai Campus Connect

February 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Advances in Animal Science

PG & Research Department of Zoology, The American College, organised a conference on ‘Recent advances in Animal Science’ on February 1. G. Kumaresan, Head, Department of Genetics, School of Biological Sciences. Madurai Kamaraj University, the chief guest, in his address said that Biological Sciences students should learn computer programming such as R, Python as the future lies in the capability to handle large data. The resource persons were Kesavapriyan Ramasamy of Umea University, Sweden and J. Jerald Wilson of Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Dubai.

The PG and Research Department of Economics of the college organised a workshop on ‘Career orientation and employability skills.’ Christopher Xavier of RVS Institute of Management Studies, Coimbatore, was the resource person. Earlier C. Muthuraja, HoD, explained the purpose of the workshop. Jacob Ponraj, S. Jeyarani and other faculty members had made the arrangements. Student representatives Krishna, John and Vigneshwaran helped to have effective interactions.

Dosa Festival

The Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science of Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science organised a ‘Dosa Festival’ on the college campus. More than 200 varieties of dosa were prepared at the event in which the guest of honour was Muthamizhan, Executive Chef, The Courtyard Marriott, Madurai. Students, faculty members and people from nearby villages attended the festival. The initiative was taken by V.N. Balraj, Head of the Department.

On employment

The Career Guidance and Placement Cell of Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women organised a one-day seminar and exhibition on “Employment training skills” in association with Employment Office, Madurai and Rotary Club of North West on January 31. S. Suganthi, Dean-Arts, welcomed the gathering. Shanmuga Sundaram, Regional Joint Director in charge, Jeya, Deputy Director (DIC) and Ramanathan, Assistant Director (Skill Development) spoke.Sivakumar, chairman Rotary Study Centre, proposed the vote of thanks.

New avenues in Applied Sciences

A multidisciplinary conference on ‘New avenues in Applied Sciences’ was organised in Lady Doak College on February 2 and 3. Ranjitha Jebaselvi, Chaplain, Associate Professor of English, and Nirmala Rebecca Paul, Head and Associate Professor of Mathematics, offered felicitations. Christianna Singh, Principal, gave the introductory address. J. Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, presided over the conference. D. Velmurugan of AMET University, Chennai, and Seetharaman Vaidhiyanathan of The University of Sheffield, were the resource persons. P. S. Bindu, Assistant Professor of Physics, was the convenor of the conference, and D. Joy Marjorie Annal, Assistant Professor of Botany, was the organising secretary.