Madurai Campus Connect

January 30, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Aneesh Sekhar speaks at  Thiagarajar College of Engineering. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

School Day celebration at PKN Vidyalaya, Tirumangalam

Students perform ‘patha puja’ to their parents at Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School Students perform ‘patha puja’ to their parents at Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Respect for parents

‘Patha puja,’ an annual event, was held at Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Kovilpapakudi on January 26. Parents of students studying Class X and Plus Two had come to the school. Chairman M.S.Vadivelu, Principal Vijiyalakshmi, Vice-Principal Hema Kannan and Assistant Vice-Principal Valarmathi participated in the event wherein the students showed their affection and gratitude to their parents by performing ‘Patha puja’ to receive their blessings. They were gifted writing materials to take their board exams with confidence.

Dream big

PKN Vidyalaya, Tirumangalam, organised its 8th Annual Sports and School Day on January 29. Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Vasanthakumar was the chief guest. PKN Vidyasala sangam committee president  P.V .Parthasarathy, secretary N. Poomandalam, treasurer R.Dhanabalan, PKN Vidyalaya secretary P.T.N.A. Ashokkumar and  Principal K. Karunya Chandrakala were present. The DCP declared the sports meet open and gave a motivational speech. He advised the students to be fearless and dream big, with conviction, and urged parents not to compare their children with others. At the Annual Day in the evening, B. Anandkumar, AE, Tangedco, was the chief guest. 

 Hackathon held

StartupTN Madurai Regional Hub in association with Thiagarajar College of Engineering,  organised a startup hackathon. Winners of Devhack was announced on January 27. The first and second prizes went to TCE. The  third prize was won by PSNA College, Dindigal. Fourth and fifth prizes were bagged by Sethu Institute and Sreekrishna College, respectively. Sixty teams participated in the event. The objective of the hackathon was to bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, students, researchers, technologists, and passionate professionals to find solutions to the challenges posed by different government departments of Madurai. Aneesh Sekhar, Collector, inaugurated the event. He said it will be acting as a platform to bring realtime innovative solutions for sustainable development of Madurai.   Palaninatharaja, Principal, and Chandran, Dean (students), gave keynote addresses.  

