Madurai Campus Connect

January 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Fine arts programme

Vivek Fine Arts Club of Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam, organised KalaiKudal recently. Principal T. Venkatesan, who presided over the programme, appreciated Coordinator M. Arulmaran for encouraging students to get involved in the activities. Secretary Swami Vedananda Maharaj and Kulapathi Swami Adhyatmananda Maharaj blessed the students. The KalaiKudal featured ‘karagattam,’ mime, in which the bad effects of drug abuse was explained. There was also a dance - a fusion of western and folk, and Dramedy.

Celebration time at Annai Fathima

Pongal was celebrated at Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science, Tirumangalam, recently. College Chairman M.S. Sha lit the fire to the Pongal pot and inaugurated the festivities. The students and faculty members were dressed in traditional attire. The students participated in rangoli competition, cooked Pongal and distributed it to the villagers. There were also games such as tug-of-war, Break the Pot, Fun with Bun and Lucky draw for faculty members. The later half of the day saw ‘silambam’ and folk dance performances.

Pongal celebrated

Government High School, Maruthangudi, celebrated Pongal recently. Headmaster T. Kirubakaran Samuel presided over the function. The chief guest, Avani Madasamy, ‘pattimandram’ speaker and founder of Tamil Literature Society, Madurai, was the chief guest. Tamil teacher R. Vijaya organised the function and Maths teacher C. Gunaseeli proposed the vote of thanks.