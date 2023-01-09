Madurai Campus Connect

January 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Conference on business dynamics

The inaugural ceremony of a two-day international conference on ‘Business dynamics and sustainable development’ jointly organised by School of Commerce, The American College,

Madurai and School of Business, St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, was held on January 5.

A. Martin David, Vice-Principal and Head, Department of Commerce, welcomed the gathering.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal and Secretary, delivered the presidential address. Fleming Sampson, Senior Manager-Enterprise HR, HCL, Chennai, spoke on ‘Intellectual investment ’ and four levels of competence -, Unconscious incompetence, Conscious incompetence, Conscious Competence and Unconscious competence. Christo Selvan, conference chair, St. Joseph’s University, proposed the vote of thanks.

Peek into ocean

A carnival on ocean life was conducted at SBOA School (CBSE) on January 6 and 7. P.Nalla Perumal delivered the presidential address. R. Balaji, secretary and correspondent, gave the special address. Karthiga, CEO, delivered the Inaugural address. Christianna Singh, Principal, Lady Doak College, delivered the keynote address. Kokila, DEO, was present. Correspondent A.Sri Senthil Ramesh, Principals Seethalakshmi ( SBOA Matric HSS) and Sabural Banu Ibrahim (CBSE), Headmistresses .Latha Thiraviam and Anitha Caroline, Assistant Headmistresses Porkodi and G. Vithya Thatha Lakshmi participated. The classrooms housed exhibits depicting ocean life such as North Pole, types of oceans and seas, amphibians, freshwater ponds, reptiles, types of fish such as edible fish ornamental fish and rare fish, water plants, myths and stories about ocean, deep sea, harbour, ocean calamities, extinct animals, ocean layer, turtle, life cycle, food chain, endangered species of ocean, northern lights etc.

Cadets clean park

About 100 NCC cadets of Vallaba Vidyalaya took part in an exercise to clean Madurai Corporation Special Needs Park near Lotus Tank. The park is meant for special children. The cadets cleaned the play equipment and set them right. They removed fallen leaves and waste from the park. They received guidance from Abhishek, PO (GW) and Deepak Kumar, PO (GW) who accompanied them from the NCC Naval Unit.

(10Jan_Campus-Vallabha: NCC cadets of Vallaba Vidyalaya clean Madurai Corporation Special Needs Park)