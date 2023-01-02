ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Campus Connect

January 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Workshop on research

Thiagarajar School of Management Research Centre organised a five-day workshop on the topic, ‘First step into the research world’ from December 5 to 9.  K. Mathiyazhagan, Head, TSM Research Centre, convened the workshop which saw participation of 71 participants in person and online from all over India, Thailand and Omen. The workshop had 10 sessions - Management Research, Literature Review, Research Schema, Research Methodology, Structural Equation Modeling, Advanced Methodologies in Management Research, Writing a Research Paper, Scientific Writing, Various Funding Options to Conduct Research, How to Handle Research Stress? And Opportunities Post Ph.D.” The resource persons came from reputed institutions such as IIM, IIT, NIT and University of Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US