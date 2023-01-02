Madurai Campus Connect

January 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Workshop on research

Thiagarajar School of Management Research Centre organised a five-day workshop on the topic, ‘First step into the research world’ from December 5 to 9. K. Mathiyazhagan, Head, TSM Research Centre, convened the workshop which saw participation of 71 participants in person and online from all over India, Thailand and Omen. The workshop had 10 sessions - Management Research, Literature Review, Research Schema, Research Methodology, Structural Equation Modeling, Advanced Methodologies in Management Research, Writing a Research Paper, Scientific Writing, Various Funding Options to Conduct Research, How to Handle Research Stress? And Opportunities Post Ph.D.” The resource persons came from reputed institutions such as IIM, IIT, NIT and University of Hyderabad.