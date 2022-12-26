Madurai Campus Connect

December 26, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Christmas celebration

Christmas was celebrated at Fatima College on December 23. The birth of Jesus Christ was remembered by singing carols in Tamil, English and German. The festive occasion was made more spirited and cheerful with various cultural programmes by students. Classical dance, a meaningful skit explaining the glory and wonder of the birth of Jesus Christ and folk dance were performed. Rev.Fr. A. Augustin Prabhu, Parish Priest, St.Antony’s Church, Dindigul diocese, delivered a thoughtful Christmas message.

He urged the student fraternity to move towards ‘being to becoming’. He solicited the students to proceed by conscience similar to the Magi.

Secretary Sr.M. Francisca Flora offered her greetings and blessings by stressing the significance of Christmas carols, wishes and feast. Principal Sr. G.Celine Sahaya Mary urged the Fatimites to build a healthy relationship with their family members by spreading the joy of sharing.

Talk on energy conservation

The Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering of K.L.N. College of Engineering, in association with TANGEDCO, Sivaganga District, conducted a seminar on ‘Conservation of electrical energy and safety’ on December 20..P.Loganthurai, ASP/EEE, welcomed the gathering. M. Manoharan, Executive Engineer, Manamadurai, P.R. Ulagappan, Assistant Executive Engineer, Tirupuvanam and V. Balasubramani, Assistant Engineer, Keeladi explained the importance of usage of LED bulbs, star-rated equipment, replacement of old electrical appliances etc. to reduce energy consumption and bring down electricity bill.The importance of using quality wires, earthing, and how water leakage causes electrocution, avoiding installation of switch boards near water points etc., were discussed. S. M. Kannan, HoD, proposed vote of thanks.

Programme on forensic fingerprinting

The Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science, Tirumangalam organised a two-day training programme on forensic fingerprinting on December 22 and 23. The training was conducted by HoD Pooja Chakraborty. It was attended by graduate students of Forensic Science from nearby colleges and neighboring States. The training focused on teaching and improving the concept of Fingerprint Analysis. Forensic Fingerprinting is one of the most important subjects in Forensics and has an immense value in solving criminal cases. College chairman M.S.Sha distributed certificates to the participants.