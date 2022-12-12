Madurai Campus Connect

December 12, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Model exam

CEOA KOTA Academy conducted a NEET/JEE model entrance exam on December 11 in association with Reach academy for Plus Two students at CEOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kosakulam branch. M. Raja Climax, Founder chairman, E. Samy, Chairman and Srinivasan, coordinator of Reach academy, were present. More than 2,000 took the exam in various centres in Madurai district. Free model NEET entrance exam question papers were distributed to the students after the exams. The students said that the model exam gave them an idea about the NEET exam.

Interschool contest

Queen Mira International School conducted a week-long inter-school cultural competition, ‘The Little Emperors,’ with the theme, ‘Space Exploration.’ About 6,000 students from over 200 schools, including government and corporation schools, in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts, participated. About 40 events, including ‘Kural Koorum Kadhaigal,’ doodle art, arcimboldo, junior journalist and mime, were held for students of pre-primary to secondary grades. The overall championship under the public middle school category was bagged by St. Mary’s HSS, while Sundararajapuram Corporation HSS finished second. S.R. School of Excellence, Surandai, Tenkasi district, lifted the overall championship under private middle school category. Mahatma CBSE (Baba Building) won the overall championship under both nursery and primary school categories. Motivational speaker R. Thiruchendhuran and M. Kannan, Director (Research) of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation gave away medals to the winners in the presence of QMIS chairman C. Chandran and Managing Director Abinath Chandran. QMIS will take middle school winners from both public and private schools with a visit to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Sriharikota, to motivate and inspire them to become space scientists in future, said Academic Director Sujatha Guptan.