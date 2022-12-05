Madurai Campus Connect

December 05, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of QUBIZ, a quiz competition, conducted at Vikaasa World School. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Quiz competition

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai organised its flagship event, a south India-level quiz competition, QUBIZ, at Vikaasa World School on November 18. N. P. Murali, Principal, and Sudhakaran, Senior Principal, Vikaasa Group of Schools, offered felicitations. Samuel Giftson, Manager - Marketing and Outreach, Shiv Nadar University, spoke about career prospects that will have employability in 2030 and introduced the futuristic programmes their University offered. M. Rangarajan, CEO of Mindgames, who has organised more than 1000 quiz competitions, was the quiz master. Around 150 teams participated in the Madurai zonal round out of which three teams bagged the top spots. The first prize was bagged by Velammal-Bodhi campus, secondI prize by SBOA Matriculation School, the third prize by Mahatma School- Baba campus. 

