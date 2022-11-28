Madurai Campus Connect

November 28, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Talk on human rights held at LDC

The Centre for Human Rights Education of Lady Doak College, Madurai, organised Human Rights Day and Martin Macwan Annual Endowment Lecture on November 25. Final-year undergraduate students participated in the programme. Advocate Selva Gomathy, Joint Director, SOCO Trust, and Managing Trustee, Justice Shivraj Patil Foundation, Madurai, delivered the Martin Macwan Annual Endowment lecture. Speaking on the theme - All Human All Equal - she said how one needs to be sensitive to human rights violations. She talked about recent cases of violations that she fought in the court. Shyla Jebashree, Assistant Professor of Botany; A. Margaret Divya and S. Julie Ranee, Joint Convenors, Centre for Human Rights Education, were present.

Annual Day

The Annual Day of juniors of Triveni (ICSE) School was held on November 25. Parvadharshini of Class V welcomed the gathering. Principal Chandrasekar introduced chief guest S.Prakash, Principal of Thiagarajar College of Preceptors . Trustee Roshini Beboy was present. The students presented a cultural programme. Correspondent Beboy J John, Trustee Roshini Beboy, Director Joseph K Zachariah and Headmistress Leelia Sahaya Mary offered felicitations. Yasira Banu of Class V proposed the vote of thanks.

The senior school Annual day was also celebrated the same day. Seraphel Christiana of Class VI welcomed the gathering. Siddarth S.K.Raj , Chairman of Southern Railways Recruitment Cell, was the chief guest. The students presented a skit on Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice. Dalia Marina of Class VII proposed the vote of thanks. Principal B. Chandrasekaran and his team of teachers had made all the arrangements.

Sports meet

The 30th annual sports meet of S.E.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School was held on November 25. The students took out a march past. The chief guest, R. Priyadarshini, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Oomatchikulam sub-division, took the salute and declared the sports meet open. The students performed mass drill, yoga, karate, silambam and ‘human pyramid.’