Madurai Campus Connect

November 14, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Volleyball tourney

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology organised Chairman’s Trophy 2022, a State-level inter-school volleyball tournament for boys and girls to celebrate the birthday of its founder Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam. Ganesh Natarajan, vice-chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, Madurai, and Suresh Kumar, Senior Principal Cum Coordinator, Velammal Group of Institutions (Madurai region)were present. Chief guest of the inaugural function K. Raja, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, in his speech, said if the participants played with enjoyment, it will show results.

Children’s Day

Children’s Day was celebrated in Government High school, Maruthangudi, Madurai district on Monday. Headmaster T. Kirubakaran Samuel presided over the function and welcomed the gathering. Social Science teacher P .Rajeshwari offered felicitations. The chief guest, M. Justin Prabakaran, DSP-CBCID, in his address stressed the importance of hard work, rising early, the pitfalls of getting addicted to cinema and other bad habits. English teacher Jebamani proposed the vote of thanks. The students presented a cultural programme.

Solamalai boys win contest

Young Indian collaborated with Native Lead to organise ‘Arambam 8.0’ at Thiagarajar Arts College. Of the 25 teams which qualified for final rounds, Solamalai College of Engineering students R. Rajeswarma, A. Surya Prakash and J. Sanjay Kumar of IInd year Mechanical Engineering won the first prize with a cash award of ₹20,000.

Inter-school contest

Aurobana Indian School, a unit of Sri Aurobindo Mira Group of Educational Institutions, organised a festival under the banner, ‘Eulogize Season 3,’ an inter-school competition. A large number of schools from Madurai, Theni and Virudhunagar districts participated. The overall trophy was shared between Sri Aurobindo Mira Universal School and Jain Vidyalaya. The second place was shared between Aurobana Indian School and Sivakasi Nadar School. The third place was bagged by Aachi International School. C. Chandran, Chairman, distributed the trophies and certificates.

Blood donated

Vallaba Vidyalaya celebrated NCC Day by organising a blood donation camp on November 5. NCC day is observed to commemorate the rise of the first units in New Delhi in 1947. Out of 100 staff and parents who evinced in donating blood, 60 were found eligible to donate. Most of them were first-time donors. Government Rajaji Hospital staff transported the 60 units of blood to the Government Blood Bank.