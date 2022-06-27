Madurai Campus Connect

Yoga session

Thiagarajar School of Management conducted yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day on June 21. Professors Nachiketas Nanda Kumar and Nataraj led the session in which 105 people participated.

Street play against drug abuse

NCC girls cadets of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram conducted a street play near 16 pillars stand of Subramaniaswamy Temple on June 25, the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse.’ The aim was to spread awareness among the public regarding the serious issues caused by drug abuse and how to avoid from getting entangled in it. Principal A.Jerald and Amutha J, HM and Associate NCC Officer, participated in the event.

Placement Day

Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College conducted Placement Day on June 25. It was inaugurated by college chairman S. Pandian. Managing Director S.P. Varadharajan and Principal R. Raja offered felicitations . Sivaganga Collector P.Madhusuthan Reddy, the chief guest, delivered the address and presented offer letters to more than 100 final-year students who took a competitive examination held by more than 50 companies during the 2021-2022 academic year. Training and Placement Officers R. Vairamuthu and A. Navaneethakrishnan had made the arrangements. Directors R.Palanisamy and Murugan were present.

Blood donated

A blood donation camp was conducted at Queen Mira International School on June 25 to commemorate the

World Blood Donor Day on June 14. Government Rajaji

Hospital’s blood bank unit conducted the camp. Parents and teachers donated 29 units of blood.

Yogasanas performed

International Yoga Day was observed at Delhi World Public School on June 21, to drive home the message of ‘Healthy mind, body and soul.’ Ashok Kumar, the secretary of Mangayarkarasi Group of Institutions, presided over the event along with Shakti Pranesh, the Managing Director of the school, and Sunitha Devi, the Principal. More than 700 children performed yoga to highlight the theme of 2022 - Yoga for Humanity.