Madurai Campus Connect

‘Reach new heights’

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College celebrated Awards Day on June 7. G. Sivaji Ganesan, Principal, presented the annual report. S.M. Jeyaraman, secretary, offered felicitations. R. Muthukumar, vice president, GMS MAVMM Polytechnic, the chief guest, distributed prizes and certificates to the students. MAVMM Sabai EC member and correspondent of Mount Litera Zee School Balakarthikeyan, in his address, said the students can reach new heights based on their height of thinking. Vice Principal C. Ashok proposed the vote of thanks. S. Naveen Kumar, student of Biochemistry, who secured Madurai Kamaraj University III rank, was felicitated.

Incubation unit inaugurated

N.M.S.Sermathai Vasan College for Women conducted National Technology Day celebration and Innovative Incubation Unit inauguration on June 3. D.Karthika Rani, Principal, delivered the welcome address. Secretary G. Karikolraj and treasurer D.Nallathambi and Executive Committee members offered felicitations. The guest of honour, N.Sivasubramanian, formerly Scientist, ISRO, honoured the winner of Deaflympics J.Jerlin Anika, the winner of three gold medals in badminton. The chief guest, K.Sivan, formerly Chairman, ISRO, spoke on empowerment of rural women. M.Kavitha, Head of Physics Department, proposed the vote of thanks.

Programme for college faculty

The internal quality assurance cell of Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam, organised a faculty enrichment programme on June 8. A. Satheesh Babu, IQAC Coordinator, welcomed the gathering. Swami Vedananda Maharaj, secretary, and Kulapathi Swami Adhyatmananda Maharaj, blessed the gathering. T. Venkatesan, Principal, delivered the presidential address. G. Sanjeevi, Dean and Controller of Examinations, offered felicitations. Balakumar Pitchai, Consulting Editor, Pharmacological Research-Elsevier & Professor of Pharmacology, Pannai College of Pharmacy, Dindigul spoke on “The art and science of scientific writing and successful communications: navigating the way to master your publishing skills.’ He gave tips on how to write and publish research papers in reputed journals of national and international standards. C. Vadivel, Assistant Professor of Commerce, proposed the vote of thanks. Balakrishnan, Assistant professor of Chemistry, was the Master of Ceremony.

Visit to Arittapatti

Nature shapes our life, hence protection of nature and eco-systems are important to the improvement of humankind and the fourth declaration of Arittapatti as Eco Heritage Site is an important action, said Pamposh Kumar, Director/Scientist-F, National Council for Science and Technology Communication, New Delhi. He was addressing online during a visit of students to the bund of Dharmam Pond, Arittapatti, on June 12. It was conducted by the Department of Communication, School of Linguistics and Communication , Madurai Kamaraj University. Dr.S.Nagarathinam, HoD, read the declaration of Arittapatti as eco-heritage site. On June 3, 2018, Eco-NEXT Media Lab organised by the Department of Communication of MKU, under the aegis of NCSTC, Department of Science and Technology, declared Arittapatti as an ‘Eco Water Heritage Site’ for protecting its water resources, natural resources and biodiversity. Juliyan Blasé and B. Ramakrishnan of the department and research scholars Balaji Sanyasi and Muniraji guided the students.