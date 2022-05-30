Madurai Campus Connect

Alumni meet

The Alumni Association of Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam West conducted a meeting on May 21. K.R.Sathiyanarayanan, vice president of the association, welcomed the gathering.

Swami Vedananda and Swami Adhyathmananda graced the occasion. Principal T. Venkatesan presented the annual report. Vice Principal V. Parthasarathy offered felicitations. S.Raja, honorary president of Alumni Association, M.S.Murali Krishnan, president, P. Pattinathar, treasurer, V. Sankar, secretary, spoke. S. Vadivel Raja, coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks. Prior to the meeting, Alumni Association members and dignitaries planted saplings behind Ganapathi building and also inaugurated Alumni Association office in Ambika building.

College Day

Lady Doak College celebrated College Day and Student Cabinet Valedictory on May 27. Beulah Jeyashree, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering. Principal Christianna Singh presented the Annual Report. Suganda Ramamoorthy, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The chief guest, Vijay Anand, founder and CEO of The Startup Centre, Chennai, encouraged the students to be pathmakers by taking right decisions. Quoting his mother as an example, he showed how the decision of a woman could change the future of an entire family and generations to come. Student Cabinet president G. Arpudha proposed the vote of thanks.

The 73rd sports meet was held the following day. M. Stalin Nagarajan, Indian team’s Chief Tennis Coach, hoisted the national flag and took the salute. Olympian J. Jerlin Anika who won the gold medal in badminton at Deaflympics 2022 was felicitated. Directors of Physical Education Department Capt. Shantameena T. and Dr. Hemalatha M were present.

‘Muthamizh Vizha’

‘Muthamizh Vizha’ was celebrated at Fatima College on May 28. Professor Arul Michael Selvi welcomed the gathering. Latha of the Tamil Research Centre presented a report on the proceedings of the day. College secretary Fransisca Flora offered felicitations followed by Professor Durga Devi of Sivanthi Arts and Science College of Piraikudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi district.