Madurai Campus Connect

Workshop on ‘Data analysis in Excel’ under way at S. Vellaichamy Nadar College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

May 23, 2022 18:12 IST

Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy speaks at EMG Yadava Women’s College. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Participants of the Young Students Scientist Programme at The American College. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Karumuttu K. Thiagarajan, secretary of Thiagarajar College, shows the document of tie-up with a university in Taiwan. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MoU with Taiwan University

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Chemistry of Thiagarajar College and Battery Research Center for Green Energy, Department of Chemical Engineering of Ming Chi University of Technology, Taiwan signed an MoU virtually on May 17. The MoU was signed by Karumuttu K. Thiagarajan, college secretary and Chun-Chen Yang, Director of the Taiwan facility. Suganthi, HoD, welcomed the gathering. Mr. Thiagarajan, in his address, spoke more about the importance of electric car manufacturing, the cost-effectiveness of batteries and how energy from wind, solar and water will play a vital role in the future. Principal Pandiaraja and Mr Chun-Chen Yang spoke.

Workshop on Excel

The Department of Commerce with Computer Applications of S. Vellaichamy Nadar College conducted a two-day workshop on ‘Data analysis in Excel’ on May 19 and 20. B. Udaya, HoD, welcomed the gathering. Principal i/c R. Rajeswara Palanichamy presided and P. Sridhar, Director (SF) offered felicitations. The resource person, A. Sathis, Software Developer, HCL Technologies, Chennai, spoke on the basics of MS Excel, how to handle the data, prepare and analyse it. On the second day, he focused on macro, how to use it, how to import and export data for the output from each field.

College Day

EMG Yadava Women’s College celebrated its 48th College Day on May 20. Principal V. Pushpalatha presented the annual report. Secretary and correspondent E.M.G.S. Indrani and president E.M.G.S. Pothi Raja were present. Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy was the chief guest. was the soul of the event. He stressed the importance of imparting, discipline and learning throughout the college life of the students and also highlighted the utmost security and endless prospective opportunities that institutional provides for the students. The guest of honour was Prabhu Rajadurai.Governing council members E.M.G.S. Pothi Gopalakrishnan, E.M.G.S Arun Pothiraj, Vice Principal S. Sivakamasundari, Director-SF R. Dhivya, Administrative Officer V.M. Sundararajan, Dean of Academic Affairs G. Indira Rani and Controller of Examinations C.Kamala were present.

Residential programme

Young Students Scientist Programme, a 15-day residential programme, began at The American College on May 20. The programme was organised for 80 Standard IX students from government schools in the rural areas of Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. It is supported by Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

During the inaugural, C.Dorothy Sheela, Bursar, welcomed the gathering. M. Davamani Christober, Principal and secretary, presided over. I.K. Lenin Tamil Kovan, Scientific officer, Tamil Nadu Science and Techonology centre, Chennai, ignited the young minds by highlighting the globally renowned achievers with alternate abilities like Helen Keller, Nick Vujicic, Franklin.D. Roosevelt, Lousis Braille and Stephen Hawking.