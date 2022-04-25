Madurai Campus Connect

Social audit’ of housing scheme, undertaken by Madurai Institute of Social Sciences, under way at Subramaniapuram. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘Social audit’

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat

Development Board conducted a preliminary meeting of ‘social audit’ under

PMAY(U) - Housing for all – AHP Scheme at Madurai Corporation

Community Hall, Subramaniapuram Market on April 22. D. Rajpradhapan, councillor of ward 77; S. Sundararajan, Superintending Engineer, TNUHDB, Madurai; N. Rani, Community Development Officer; M. Nisanth, Principal i/c; G. Saral Ruby, secretary FEDCORT, Madurai; V. Gurumoorthi, Assistant Professor; and Kani, Assistant Town Planning Officer, were present. Mr. Rajpradhapan elicited opinions from the people on the pros and cons of

PMAY(U) scheme and to clarify their doubts. The participants raised some questions related to the construction of tenements, temporary housing, House Rent Allowance and so on. Some gave suggestions too. Ms. Rani and Ms. Saral Ruby explained how the scheme would usher in development in the 77th ward. The ‘social audit’ was later adjourned.