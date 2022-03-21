Madurai Campus Connect

Hands-on training in ‘Mobile phone servicing and troubleshooting' under way at NMSSVN College. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Upholding human dignity

Dr. Elizabeth George Memorial Endowment Lecture was organised online by the Department of Social Sciences of Lady Doak College on March 16. Roderic Owen of Mary Baldwin University, USA, spoke on ‘Understanding and upholding human dignity.’ Christianna Singh, Principal, talked about Elizabeth George, the first Principal of Women’s Christian College, Chennai and later as the Head of the Department and in other capacities at Lady Doak College.

The Department of Biotechnology organised a webinar on career prospects on March 14 and 15. Dr. E. Roshan ara Begum, HoD, welcomed the gathering. The webinar provided a platform for life science students, research scholars and academicians to explore career opportunities in the areas of biomedical industry, plant sciences, bioentrepreneurship, research and clinical data management.

Thin film preparation technique

A workshop on ‘Thin film preparation technique’ was organised by the PG and Research Department of Physics, NMSSVN College on March 15. The resource person and alumnus - M. Jeyanthinath, Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Madurai Kamaraj University, spoke on various thin film techniques, including spin coating, dip coating and thermal evaporation.

A two-day hands-on training in ‘Mobile phone servicing and troubleshooting’ was organised by the Department of Physics [SF]. B.Krishnakumar, Managing Director, New Technology Mobile Service and Training Institute, Coimbatore, inaugurated the workshop.Later a MoU was signed between the Physics Department and the institute for training the students.