Madurai Campus Connect

A book titled 'Nine pearls of TQM Wisdom’ authored by V. Swaminathan being released at Thiagarajar College of Engineering.

Book released

A book titled ‘Nine pearls of TQM Wisdom’ penned by V. Swaminathan was released by Karumuttu. T. Kannan, chairman, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, at a function held on the college premises on March 2. Mr. Kannan, in his address, stressed the importance of principles of Total Quality Management.

Earlier, C. Sivakumar, Managing Partner, R.V Industries and Director of Roots Industries, welcomed the gathering.

M.Rajaram, IAS, and V.R. Janardhanam, former COO, Sundaram Brake Lining, offered felicitations. Principal M.Palaninatharaja proposed the vote of thanks.

Science Day

As part of National Science Day, SBOA School organised a science exhibition, ‘SCIENTIA EST SCIENS,’ meaning ‘Science is knowing,’ on February 28. Correspondent A.Senthil Ramesh inaugurated it. Students had made and displayed working models and colorful charts and posters. ‘Kids Leuktam Soun Show, a sound and slight show on threat to ocean and a project based on eco-plastic pond were the centre of attraction. The best projects were given prizes. Principal Sabural Banu Ibrahim, Headmistresses S. Anita Caroline, M. Bhavny Vijayan and Assistant Headmistresses G. Vidhyathatha Lakshmi and M. Porkodi were present.

Competitions held

Muthamil Mandram of Sethu Institute of Technology organised various competitions in connection with cultural fest, National Voters Day, and Mother Language Day. The winners of elocution, painting , Art from Waste, rangoli ,classical and group dance, skit and cooking received prizes.

College founder and chairman S. Mohammed Jaleel presided over the prize distribution ceremony. College CEO S.M. Seeni Mohideen, JCEO S.M. Seeni Mohammed Aliyar, Directors S.M. Nilofer Fatima and S.M. Nazia Fatima and Principal .A. Senthil Kumar were present. Earlier, Muthamil Mandram convener and 1st year Dean D.Lakshmanaraj welcomed the gathering. Professor Sivabharathi proposed the vote of thanks.

‘History wall’ unveiled

Marking the first anniversary of its accreditation by the Council of International Schools (CIS), a global evaluation body based at Leiden, The Netherlands, D.R. Kaarthikeyan, former CBI Director, unveiled the ‘history wall’ of Queen Mira International School in the presence of R.Thiruchenduran, President of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s Vision 2020.

In recognition of its stakeholders - teaching faculty, non-teaching staff and students, for their contribution in obtaining the CIS accreditation, the school has erected the wall. Names of over 1,000 people, including the security personnel and janitors, involved in the feat have been engraved on the wall. Speaking at the valedictory function of the seventh edition of The Little Emperors (TLE), an annual inter-school cultural event later, Mr. Kaarthikeyan appealed to the governments to impose restrictions on felling of trees and encourage tree plantation. Mr. Tiruchenduran laid emphasis on positivity. Popular musician Anil Srinivasan said his Rhapsody Music Foundation has decided to conduct Tamil challenge contest to take the Student Anthem produced by the school to the Tamil diaspora across the world.