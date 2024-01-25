ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Bench of Madras HC takes serious view of unauthorised constructions in south T.N., calls for reports

January 25, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Despite court orders, the authorities concerned have slept over the matter and no action has been taken for stopping the unauthorised constructions within their jurisdiction, the court observed.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Taking a serious view of unauthorised constructions in Corporation and Municipality limits, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the standing counsel appearing for Corporations, that come under the jurisdiction of Madurai Bench, to file reports containing details and particulars of such unauthorised constructions.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took note of the fact that several petitions were filed before the court particularly for removal of unauthorised constructions and those in deviation of the approved plan.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court observed that the Commissioners of Corporations and Municipalities were not taking stringent action against unauthorised construction of buildings and in deviation of the approved plan. The court on several occasions has taken a serious view and necessary directions have been issued for removal of unauthorised constructions.

It is appropriate time to pass necessary orders for constituting a High Level Committee to monitor the unauthorised constructions being carried out in the jurisdiction of Corporations and Municipalities and to take necessary action for removal of those unauthorised constructions, the court observed.

The unauthorised constructions cannot be constructed without the knowledge of the zonal officer concerned or the officer concerned in the Municipality. The matter requires a detailed discussion and consideration, the court observed and directed the Registry to list all the matters pertaining to unauthorised constructions on February 1. The court was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to unauthorised constructions.

