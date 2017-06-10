Madurai Bench of HC gets Additional RG

The State government has sanctioned establishment of two key additional posts in the rank of district judge to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
As per the government order of March 28, the Madurai Bench gets an Additional Registrar General, who would be exclusively taking care of the administrative part of the Bench.
A. Nazeema Banu, Principal District Sessions Judge, has been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar General of Madurai Bench.
M. Jothiraman, District Judge of Sivagangai, has also been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar – II (Vigilance).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor