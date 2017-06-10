Madurai Bench of HC gets Additional RG

The State government has sanctioned establishment of two key additional posts in the rank of district judge to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

As per the government order of March 28, the Madurai Bench gets an Additional Registrar General, who would be exclusively taking care of the administrative part of the Bench.

A. Nazeema Banu, Principal District Sessions Judge, has been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar General of Madurai Bench.

M. Jothiraman, District Judge of Sivagangai, has also been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar – II (Vigilance).