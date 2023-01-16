Madurai Avaniapuram jallikattu | 22 sustain major injuries, life support ambulance helps save lives

January 16, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - MADURAI

The Avaniapuram jallikattu, the first major bull taming event of the Pongal season in Madurai, held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, was largely incident-free.

However, 75 persons including bull tamers and spectators suffered minor injuries, while 22 persons were treated for major injuries. Among the 22, two were critically injured, but thanks to the Advanced Trauma Life Support facility available at the venue, they were treated immediately, which saved their lives, officials said.

This is the first time, the Advanced Trauma Life Support ambulance and X-ray unit was stationed at the Avaniapuram jallikattu, said Madurai City Health Officer, S. Vinoth Kumar.

At around 7.45 a.m., the event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar.

As many as 737 bulls and 257 bull tamers participated in the 11 rounds of the event. Participants underwent RT-PCR tests (for Covid-19) and bulls underwent fitness tests in order to take part in the event. An RT-PCR negative certificate and a second dose Covid-19 vaccination certificate was made mandatory for bull tamers and their assistants.

The event concluded at around 5 p.m.. Vijay of Solai Alagupuram was adjudged the best bull tamer at the event. He won the first prize, a car, for taming 28 bulls. A bull belonging to Kamesh of Kaathanendal was adjudged the best bull. He received a motorcycle as a prize.

The Nodal Officer of the Jallikattu Inspection Committee, S.K. Mittal, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the jallikattu event at Avaniapuram. He said that the guidelines and rules were complied with.

Adequate police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure the safety of the people. A team of Indian Red Cross Society volunteers also assisted the participants who were injured and Animal Husbandry Department officials examined the bulls. Ambulances and fire engines were also deployed at the venue.