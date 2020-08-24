Madurai as 2nd capital: CM will take a final call, says Minister

Representation sent to Palaniswami, says R. B. Udhayakumar

State Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Monday said that a representation has been sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to announce Madurai as the State’s second capital and he will take a final call.

In a statement, Mr. Udhayakumar said the request was made on behalf of the people in southern Tamil Nadu.

“We have made a request as representatives of people from southern Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister is looking into the matter and will decide on it,” he said.

On Centre’s directive to abolish the e-pass system, Mr. Udhayakumar said, “The Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has set up a committee which is looking into it. Based on the committee's recommendations, the Chief Minister will take a decision.”

Mr. Udhayakumar also announced that Tamil Nadu had recorded 28% more rainfall this year than last year due to south- west monsoon.

The Minister said the monsoon had been providing rainfall since June and around 252 mm rainfall had been recorded in the State.

“This is 28% more than what was recorded last year. Vellore district has recorded the highest rainfall of 52.93 mm on August 23,” he said.

The water level at Bhavanisagar, Manimuthaaru, Pechipaarai, Perunchani, Periyaaru, Vaigai, Sathanur, Parambikulam, Azhiyaru, Amaravathi and Thirumurthy dams are higher than what it was last year.

Mr. Udhayakumar said water level in drinking water sources for Chennai such as Poondi, Senkundram, Chembarambakkam and Veeranam reservoirs was also higher than last year.