MadrasOfChennai | Life in the day of a stapathi

Temples are his chosen work spots. It is at the Sri Adikesava Perumal Temple in Sriperumbudur, which is also the birth place of Saint Ramanuja, that sthapathi R. Madurai Manikandaraja began working on wooden objects used in temples.

Wood is used in many places in the temples — right from the massive doors, to the tall dwajasthambams, the vahanams and the majestic temple cars. “I was given the opportunity to work on the vahanams to be used during the 1000th birth year celebrations of Saint Ramanuja. That was my first job as an empanelled sthapathi of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. So far, I have worked on over 15 temple cars, both big and small,” he explained.

The young sthapathi, who hails from a family of traditional wood craftsmen, is currently working with a team of around 50 men making the temple car of the Thiruveteeswarar Temple in Triplicane. And for the past few months, they have just been extremely busy with that work.

“Being in the city gives us an advantage, since we can purchase everything from wood to our tools here. Having lived here for several years now, I know where each item can be procured from. Though I hail from a small village near Uthiramerur, I do most of my work in Chennai, and this city, true to its character, has given me a livelihood of which I am proud of.”

Driving all the way from Thiruvidanthai on the ECR, where he has a workshop, he moves from temple to temple, to check on his team that has been working day and night. “When we have work, we don’t like to be slack and while away our time. If at all we sleep, it would be for a few hours from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. We cook our own food and have only tea from nearby shops. Taking breaks only leads to a waste of time, as our aim has always been to complete the assignment within the shortest possible period. However, we don’t compromise on quality and craftsmanship, since these vahanams, rathams, thers and doors need to stand the test of time and the scrutiny of other sthapathis,” explained Mr. Manikandaraja.

The wood used in most temple cars is the Vengai , which is a strong variety and can carry weight. The bottom part of the temple car starting with the Achu to the simhasanam, is more heavier than the top portion that is mostly made of teak wood.

“Most temple cars are not painted. Flowers and cloth are used to decorate them instead. The smallest temple car is 27-foot-tall and the tallest one measures 46 feet. We don’t resort to gum except when some repair necessitates its use. The pieces forge into each other and we also use long steel bolts to keep everything in place. Our work is not just carpentry, we have to ensure that the chariot is street-worthy since thousands of devotees would be taking part in the processions. Their safety and that of those riding atop it are of paramount importance. Each year, both before and after the car processions, sthapathis check the cars for repairs, if any. To us and the devotees, temple cars are mobile temples,” he said.

