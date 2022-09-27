Tamil Nadu

Madras Veterinary College to hold awareness marathon to mark World Rabies Day

The Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine of the Madras Veterinary College has lined up events for three days to mark World Rabies Day observed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the college held a conference on ‘Rabies: One Health Zero Deaths’. Former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University C. Balachandran spoke on the measures to prevent Rabies.

On Wednesday, Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar will flag off a rabies prevention awareness marathon at Elliot’s beach, Besant Nagar.

On Thursday, a free anti-Rabies vaccination camp will be held. Madras High Court judges S. Vaidyanathan and Anita Sumanth will release educational brochures as part of the awareness campaign.


