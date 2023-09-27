Madras Veterinary College holds awareness rally for World Rabies Day

September 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of World Rabies Day, the Madras Veterinary College (MVC) organised an awareness rally in which students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of the Departments of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology participated. The rally was held to drive home the World Health Organisation’s theme ‘All is one, one health for all’. MVC college Dean R. Karunakaran flagged off the rally, which went through Vepery High Road. The participants distributed animal health kits and awareness pamphlets to pet owners.

