ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Veterinary College holds awareness rally for World Rabies Day

September 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students from the National Service Scheme wing of the Departments of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology participated in the march

The Hindu Bureau

Health kits and awareness pamphlets being distributed to pet owners during the rally on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As part of World Rabies Day, the Madras Veterinary College (MVC) organised an awareness rally in which students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of the Departments of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology participated. The rally was held to drive home the World Health Organisation’s theme ‘All is one, one health for all’. MVC college Dean R. Karunakaran flagged off the rally, which went through Vepery High Road. The participants distributed animal health kits and awareness pamphlets to pet owners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US