HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Madras Veterinary College holds awareness rally for World Rabies Day

Students from the National Service Scheme wing of the Departments of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology participated in the march

September 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health kits and awareness pamphlets being distributed to pet owners during the rally on Wednesday.

Health kits and awareness pamphlets being distributed to pet owners during the rally on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As part of World Rabies Day, the Madras Veterinary College (MVC) organised an awareness rally in which students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of the Departments of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology participated. The rally was held to drive home the World Health Organisation’s theme ‘All is one, one health for all’. MVC college Dean R. Karunakaran flagged off the rally, which went through Vepery High Road. The participants distributed animal health kits and awareness pamphlets to pet owners.

Related Topics

higher education / animal science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.