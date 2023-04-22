Madras varsity Vice-Chancellor appears before SC/ST Commission

April 22, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras S. Gowri appeared for an inquiry before the SC/ST Commission on Thursday. The inquiry was conducted by a panel that included the State Chief Secretary and the DGP. He had been called following a complaint from an assistant professor in the Hindi department, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Mr. Gowri said that the assistant professor had sought permission to visit Fiji for a conference and produced an email as proof. However, the V-C said that the assistant professor had not sought permission through the head of the department. Also, there was no official communique regarding the conference from the Union Ministry though she claimed that the invitation was from the Ministry.”

I asked her to produce the passport, but she said she hadn’t even applied,” Mr. Gowri said.

He denied permission on the grounds that she did not produce a passport. He said she was not able to provide a valid invitation.