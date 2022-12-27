Madras varsity V-C directs colleges to adhere to appointment norms

December 27, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The University of Madras has directed principals of affiliated self-financing college managements to strictly adhere to the procedure for appointment/selection of associate professors. Also, the colleges must get a panel from the University for formation of the selection committee.

The University cited Government Order (GO). 5 issued on January 11, 2021, regarding the norms to be followed “for the appointment of Principal/assistant and associate professors in all private self-financing arts and science colleges, including government aided colleges”.

The colleges have been asked to submit a proposal for approval of qualification for the post of associate professors also and get approval from the University, which is mandatory,” the circular read.

University Vice Chancellor S. Gowri explained the circular was necessitated to avoid problems when the colleges sought approval of faculty’s qualifications.

However, the Association of University Teachers, felt this would deny career advancement benefit to faculty in aided and self-financing colleges. The association cited a clarification regarding CAS issued by the Director of College Education on Dec 9.

A university official, nonetheless, said, “We have not sent anything out of turn. We have communicated to all colleges about the UGC regulations and which was subsequently adopted by the State government vide G.O. no 5” and added, “...sending circular to all the affiliated colleges is well within in the powers of University authorities.”

The G.O. No. 5 has spelled out clearly the norms for appointment of associate professors. The selection committee must include chairperson of the governing body or his/her nominee; college Principal; department head or professor in-charge of the concerned subject; two V-C nominated University representatives; two subject experts not connected with the college; and an academician representing the reserved categories.