Madras varsity to launch online courses from year end

July 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University of Madras is preparing to launch online courses on the lines of those offered by Anna University, said Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri.

He announced this in a media interaction on Thursday after distributing seat allotment letters to students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds in the university’s affiliated colleges. The V-C said, “We have received permission to offer such programmes. The fee structure will be like that charged by Anna University for its online MBA Business Analytics programme,” he said.

“We will start shooting to create video lectures. By December we will start offering courses,” Mr. Gowri said. Online courses are permitted to admit students in two phases - in July and December. The online courses will augment income for the cash-strapped university, he added.

The University offers 14 undergraduate and 14 postgraduate courses through the distance mode. “For the first time we have launched a B.Ed three-year online course. We have launched the B.Sc blended programme with math, physics and chemistry in a tie up with University of Melbourne,” he explained.