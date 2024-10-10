Madras Varsity to invest in printer to expedite issue of printing marksheets, certificates

The Academic Council of the University of Madras has resolved to ensure that marksheets and certificates are issued without delay to the students.

Around 130 colleges are affiliated to the University and each semester around three to four lakh students appear for the exams. For some time now, the University has been struggling to publish the exam results on time and there have been complaints of delay in publishing the results and issuing of the certificates. This has left students struggling to pursue higher studies.

A University official said the printer used to print the certificate had broken down resulting in a delay in printing the certificates.

Recently, the University introduced a rule that the candidate’s photo would be included in the certificates and marksheets. The University is required to invest in a new machine. At Wednesday’s meeting, a member of the convenor committee, Sarit Kumar Das, administering the University, had assured the University that new machine would be procured.

Issue of recruitment of staff

The issue of recruitment of staff remains a pending demand, sources in the University said. Faculty recruitment was last done in 2016. Currently, there are only 170 faculty members, whereas the University has a sanctioned strength of 543.

Settled arrears

The University had also settled the 7th Pay Commission arrears of the staff, said C. Murugan, general secretary of Madras University Teachers Association. “Today the money has been credited to all employees. MUTA thanks the University for its effort,” he said.