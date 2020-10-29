Madras varsity records 99.88 pass percentage

A total of 2,734 candidates in the final year of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the University of Madras will have to take the arrears exams.

According to the data accessed from the University, 2,695 undergraduate and 39 postgraduate students, who were absent for the exams, will have to write them again.

The over all pass percentage among candidates who appeared for the final year end-semester exam is around 99.88%. A total of 1,05,826 undergraduate candidates had appeared for the April 2020 exam, which was held by the end of September. The university received 4,07,319 answer scripts of which 4,04,125 were declared to have passed.

Similarly a total of 3,657 postgraduate students appeared for the exam.