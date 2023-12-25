Madras varsity professor develops multipurpose first aid dental kit

December 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A professor of nanoscience in the University of Madras has developed a product to fill the cavity after a tooth is extracted. The material used not only protects the cavity post-extraction but also heals the bone and prevents infection.

“The socket fit hemostat combines the benefits of advanced bioactive glass materials and highly compatible natural polymer. The products are available in desired tooth shapes (incisors/canine/molar/pre-molar) and can stop bleeding within two minutes of implantation. It elucidates an excellent anti-bacterial activity and superior bio-compatibility with the surrounding tissues. Also, this flexible socket fit hemostatic product serves as an alveolar bone preserver,” explained S. Balakumar, professor at the National Centre for NanoSciences and Nanotechnology in the University.

The project was done in collaboration with SRM Dental College, Ramapuram, with a fund of ₹50 lakh from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

“Normally it takes three minutes for blood to clot. When a tooth is extracted, a cavity is formed, and blood fills the cavity. Dentists use a clotting agent and then they fix a dummy tooth,” Mr. Balakumar explained. The scientist has developed a bioactive material that mimics the composition of human bone and helps to regenerate the tissue under the extracted tooth. The material can be shaped to fit the cavity snugly and act as a clotting agent.

Patients with high bleeding upon tooth extraction, dry sockets, accidental bleeding, periodontal ligament infection prone individual can use the socket fit hemostats as it helped in blood clotting and could prevent the alveolar bone resorption by preserving the empty socket. “The preparation strategy followed here facilitates a long-term storage of the product,” Mr. Balakumar said.

“We have prepared a material that is a composite of calcium phosphate. The human bone is also a composite of calcium phosphate. The material will not only retain the cavity’s shape but also prevent tooth infection and maintain the alveolar bone health. There won’t be blood loss either,” the professor said. “It is a dual-purpose product and dentists need not use medicine to speed up clotting,” he added.

Mr. Balakumar said the clinical trial on patients had been completed. The cost of the product when introduced commercially would be low, he added.

BIRAC’s website has described the unique selling point of the product as its availability in different shapes to fit in the particular socket. Its ability to induce rapid blood clot at the site and provide ultimate compatibility for the tissues are the advantages. “Low cost, rapid clot and regeneration are the prime most selling points of the product,” the statement reads.

BIRAC jointly holds the intellectual property rights and would take up the commercialisation of the product. “We are also planning to go for startup support,” Mr. Balakumar said.