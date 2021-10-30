Madras varsity launches 10 online courses

Students to receive video course material

The University of Madras launched 10 online certificate and diploma courses on Friday.

The courses, which include English education, economics, commerce, mathematics and journalism, will be offered in collaboration with Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC).

The CEC will share the course material in the form of e-courseware.

CEC director Jagat Bhushan Nadda said the courses would enable students to gain credits that can be stored in the Academic Bank of Credit and used later when they return to learning. “At present when students leave a university after a year they have nothing to show. “These courses will have credits that they can bank and use when they return to university at a later date,” he said.

On the occasion, an app for digital notice board, virtual meetings and classrooms was also launched.