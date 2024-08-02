Madras varsity finds ways to cut cost, augment income

The University of Madras’ syndicate has proposed steps to cut costs and augment income.

At the syndicate meeting held on Wednesday that was attended by the higher education secretary Pradeep Yadav, who is also the convenor of the committee functioning in the absence of a Vice-Chancellor, it was proposed to halve the number of pages in answer sheets.

The syndicate was meeting after three months. Usually, a meeting is held every month. Sources said 90 issues were tabled but only a third of them could be discussed due to paucity of time.

Last year, in a bid to become eco-friendly, the University permitted students to use both sides of a sheet while submitting PhD theses. Until 2023, research scholars left one side of the sheet blank.

Henceforth answer booklets will have 20 pages instead of 40. The decision is based on a survey that found that almost half the students used only half the pages in the booklet during the end-semester examinations.

“We found that students used only 15 or 20 pages, and the rest went to waste as we could not remove them. If students want additional sheets will be provided,” explained a syndicate member. There is also a proposal to recycle used answer sheets.

Global alumni association

The University has planned to tap into its global alumni to mentor online students currently enrolled . The alumni would be approached to help create endowments and mobilise funds.

The University has planned to develop industry-university collaboration by developing corporate relationships. “The university can partner with industries in the country and abroad to sponsor resources and share knowledge with the industry,” an official explained.

Madras University will soon be revising guidelines to appoint emeritus professors. Endowments will be accepted from philanthropists to conduct lectures and seminars.

There is also a proposal to upgrade the Institute of Distance Learning and create Open Distance Learning courses, now that the university has been awarded NAAC A++ status.

The syndicate also approved the promotion and pay fixation for 19 assistant registrars and 23 section officers.

