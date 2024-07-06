GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras varsity allots free seats in colleges

Published - July 06, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Madras, on Friday, issued allotment letters to 219 students from poor families to study in its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.  

The Madras University Free Education Scheme, launched in 2010-2011 for socially and economically backward students, is open to students whose annual family income does not exceed ₹3 lakh.  

Each year since the launch 250 students have benefited from the scheme. The allotment letters were distributed by registrar S. Elumalai at an event in the university.

