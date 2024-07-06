Madras varsity allots free seats in colleges

The University of Madras, on Friday, issued allotment letters to 219 students from poor families to study in its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

The Madras University Free Education Scheme, launched in 2010-2011 for socially and economically backward students, is open to students whose annual family income does not exceed ₹3 lakh.

Each year since the launch 250 students have benefited from the scheme. The allotment letters were distributed by registrar S. Elumalai at an event in the university.