Madras varsity-affiliated college teachers seek guideship

Academic council members want to do away with foreign external examiner for PhD thesis evaluation

Academic council members of the University of Madras have demanded that the University amend its rules and permit college teachers to become guides. They also wanted to do away with the system of having an external examiner to evaluate the Ph D theses. The members wanted examiner and affiliation panel to include faculty from within the University.

The council that met on Saturday discussed these issues for nearly four hours. The members did not want external experts in the committee for qualification approval of teachers for promotions under Career Advancement Scheme. Several members suggested having examiners for PhD only from within the University.

One of the resolutions passed by a member, C.P. Senthil Kumar, was that the University dispense with the system of foreign examiner as they delayed the approval process and demanded high remuneration. The resolution further said it did not want faculty from north India. Instead faculty from southern India could be considered for theses evaluation.

This would ensure that the examiners provided their suggestions and report and enable candidates complete their Ph D early.

S.S. Sundaram, head of Department of Indian History., addressing Vice Chancellor S. Gowri, who is also the chairman of the council, said though the V-C had agreed and the Syndicate resolved that University professors would be appointed in panels for course affiliation and appointment of Principals he had appointed faculty from Anna University and IIT Madras for the purpose. “Why should faculty from neighbouring States be instituted in a panel to select assistant professors for our institution? Do we not have qualified teachers? If you set such a wrong precedent then V-Cs after you will follow suit. What will happen to the sovereignty of the institution? Also, these officials are from central institutions and do not have any connection with our syllabi,” he said.

The V-C said he was following the procedure adopted by earlier V-Cs. “I am also inviting experts from institutions that are topping the NIRF,” he explained.

Some members from aided and government colleges wanted the University to permit guideship to college faculty. They pointed out that until 2018 the University had permitted guideship but then the University Grants Commission revised regulations.

D. Anand of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College led the animated discussion and faculty from several colleges felt guideship should be given to colleges that had only undergraduate programmes.

Government college professors said that transfers within the system are routine and the University should permit them to continue guideship in the new institution.

Some members wanted the University to recognise librarians and physical education teachers on a par with teaching faculty. A former member said, “If they can occupy positions in academic council and senate why cannot they be recognised as faculty.”