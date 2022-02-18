Madras varsity advertises for 5 key posts, including Registrar and CoE

Higher education Dept. asks varsities’ views on appointing non-teaching staff through TNPSC

The University of Madras has called for applications to fill five posts — Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Dean of College Development Council and Directors of the Institute of Distance Education and of University Students’ Advisory Bureau.

These key posts are being held by university professors as additional charge. The last time the university had a full-time Registrar was during the tenure of former Vice- Chancellor P. Duraisamy, when R. Srinivasan, professor of econometrics, was appointed to the post in 2017. His tenure ended in 2020. Then, professors were made in charge of the post. The same issue dogs the other posts.

The university, in its advertisement, has said the syndicate reserved the right “to fill or not to fill the posts without assigning any reason whatsoever”. Also, the decision of the syndicate would be final and any representation against non-selection would not be entertained under any circumstances.

Currently the key positions are held by the heads of various science departments. The posts such as the Controller of Examinations and the Registrar require full attention of the officials, says G. Shanmugam, a retired professor who has been a syndicate member.

A few days ago, the Department of Higher Education issued an order reiterating the contents of a Bill the State Assembly had passed in October on the appointment of non-teaching staff to universities. The order has sought details from the Registrars of the State universities about the non-teaching administrative posts in existence at each university. The institutions have also been instructed to attach copies of the relevant extract of the Act, statute, ordinance, the academic committee and the executive council pertaining to the authority of non-teaching administrative posts.

The Department has also sought remarks from the Registrars on the feasibility of bringing the non-teaching administrative posts under the purview of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Mr. Shanmugam said that bringing the appointment of non-teaching administrative staff under the Public Service Commission would erode the autonomy of the universities.