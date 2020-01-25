Madras University will not recognise post-doctoral research work from foreign institutions while recruiting faculty

The University of Madras has decided not to recognise post-doctoral research experience from foreign institutions and research laboratories while recruiting faculty, citing University Grants Commission Regulations. However, a former professor has questioned the decision.​

​Retired professor G. Shanmugam has written to the Chancellor-Governor stating that the university has called for applications for 32 faculty positions, including assistant and associate professors by January 27. While the university has, in its guidelines, asked candidates to furnish all details regarding teaching/research and post-doctoral research experience obtained from universities/research institutions in different countries, it has also stated that research work done abroad would not be counted for deciding the minimum teaching/research experience required for the post.​

​Prof. Shanmugam contended that this rule prevented “many bright candidates involved in post-doctoral research work” from applying. He termed it “untenable” and urged the university re-examine its decision so that candidates doing research abroad could also apply.​

​A senior university official said the information on work experience as a post-doctoral fellow is sought to judge how the candidates had spent their time after their Ph.D. “People take up post-doctoral work either in India or abroad but the UGC does not say that it can be counted as teaching experience. A post-doctoral fellow would have worked in the best institutions abroad out of their own interest,” he said.​

​Vice Chancellor P. Duraisamy said: “The UGC Regulation 2018 Section 10.0, which is uploaded in the University website, provides detailed regulations relating to counting of past services relating to research experience for new recruitment. We have clarified and also uploaded this regulation as part of our application procedure. We follow the above regulation relating to counting of past services for essential qualification requirement. There is nothing wrong in getting information on research experience at doctoral or post-doctoral level. There is no contraction or confusion in the call for application,” he said.​

