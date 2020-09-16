Madras University to offer BA and MA Tamil lessons on Swayam Prabha TV

CHENNAI

16 September 2020 12:28 IST

Retired Tamil professors will conduct the lessons, which will be recorded and telecast

The University of Madras will offer important subjects in BA and MA Tamil, through television soon. An agreement to this effect was signed with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday.

Retired Tamil professors will conduct the lessons which will be recorded. Initially, important subjects that are common to all universities will be uploaded to Swayam Prabha, a channel run by the Union Education Ministry. IIT Madras faculty Mangal Sundar is the coordinator for the channel.

“The programme will help students as they will be given DVDs to study. Besides, the programme is repeated every four hours so students can go back and listen to the lessons,” said S. Gowri, University Vice Chancellor.

The first lesson to be taken up will be Tholkappiam and will be handled by retired Tamil professors. Later, professors will offer lectures in other courses as well.

There is also a proposal to launch ‘learn Tamil through English’ to enable those interested, to learn the language, the V-C said.

Professional English

Meanwhile the Syndicate has approved the launch of a course called ‘Professional English’. How the course will be taught will be decided at the senate meeting to be held later this month, Mr. Gowri said.