Madras University to conduct online classes

The University of Madras will commence online classes for students of second and third years of undergraduate programmes and second year of postgraduate programmes on August 3. In a circular to all affiliated colleges on Thursday, it has instructed the teachers to conduct lectures through online platform. Teachers have been asked to upload video lectures after a thorough review of the same by subject experts.
Classes for the first year shall commence from August 19 and the admission for the first year would be completed by September 10, the circular said.
Colleges have been instructed to maintain a directory of mobile numbers/email ids of students as confidential information. The college must maintain the attendance list of students for each online session and it should be filed in the respective departments of the college.
The college administration must provide the information technology infrastructure facilities available in the college to teachers for conducting online classes.
The colleges have been instructed to conduct practical sessions and demonstrate to students via online classes. Continuous assessments, sessional tests, seminars may also be conducted online and should be properly documented for award of marks, the Registrar has said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath