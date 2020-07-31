Madras University to conduct online classes

The University of Madras will commence online classes for students of second and third years of undergraduate programmes and second year of postgraduate programmes on August 3. In a circular to all affiliated colleges on Thursday, it has instructed the teachers to conduct lectures through online platform. Teachers have been asked to upload video lectures after a thorough review of the same by subject experts.

Classes for the first year shall commence from August 19 and the admission for the first year would be completed by September 10, the circular said.

Colleges have been instructed to maintain a directory of mobile numbers/email ids of students as confidential information. The college must maintain the attendance list of students for each online session and it should be filed in the respective departments of the college.

The college administration must provide the information technology infrastructure facilities available in the college to teachers for conducting online classes.

The colleges have been instructed to conduct practical sessions and demonstrate to students via online classes. Continuous assessments, sessional tests, seminars may also be conducted online and should be properly documented for award of marks, the Registrar has said.