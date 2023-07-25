Madras University Sociology students asked to give an undertaking that they won’t protest

July 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sociology Department of the University of Madras has mandated its postgraduate students to give a written undertaking that they were not members or affiliated to any political party, would not participate in any political strike or struggle against the department and the university, and would not take prolonged leave or remain absent from class without permission from the head of department and course faculties.

If the student was found to have disobeyed the rule, then the department head could dismiss the student or remove them from the programme, the declaration form reads.

The students and their parents/guardians must sign the declaration.

“The content of the declaration is against the spirit of freedom and the Constitution,” said P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu. He appealed to the university Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri and the department head to withdraw the new rule.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Babu termed it a violation of Article 19 and Article 21 of the Constitution. A postgraduate student was an informed person who had “a lawful right to criticise the policies and programmes of the government,” he said. “The officials who failed to provide the basic facilities for the students should be punished,” he said and added that it was humiliating to make students sign a declaration that “undermine life with dignity”.

University officials, however, said the disciplinary action was required to curb protests and pasting of posters by a few students in Sociology and Political Science departments on the Chepauk campus.

As a result, many good students lost placement opportunities and higher studies chances, the officials said. “Many good students and parents complained and requested to act for the welfare of students. Hence, the head of the department asked for such letters. We understand many students and parents, except those who are irregular and have not completed the course, welcome this idea,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

