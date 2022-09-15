Madras University signs pact with Melbourne varsity

B.Sc. Blended programme to be offered from this academic year

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 18:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Madras along with the University of Melbourne will offer a blended B.Sc. degree programme from this academic year.

The core courses in the programme include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in the first four semesters and any one of the three major disciplines in the final two semesters.

The B.Sc. blended programme will be conducted jointly by the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology departments of Madras University.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The degree will be given by the University of Madras with an equivalence certificate by Melbourne University.

Both universities signed an agreement on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Madras University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said the University of Melbourne had approached the university with a proposal for a joint blended programme. “We see our partnership with the globally recognised University of Melbourne as a good opportunity for our students and faculty. This will give our students exposure to a diverse set of research subjects with additional tools, experiences and faculty support. We look forward to working together in setting new benchmarks in higher education and enhancing research capabilities for Indian students,” he said.

Apart from senior officials of both universities, the Australian Consul General to South India Sarah Kirlew and Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian, alumna of both institutions, were present.

B.Sc., blended programme coordinator and Director of International Centre Rita John, who is the head of Theoretical Physics department, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
university
higher education
arts and science education
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app