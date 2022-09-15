Madras University signs pact with Melbourne varsity

B.Sc. Blended programme to be offered from this academic year

The University of Madras along with the University of Melbourne will offer a blended B.Sc. degree programme from this academic year.

The core courses in the programme include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in the first four semesters and any one of the three major disciplines in the final two semesters.

The B.Sc. blended programme will be conducted jointly by the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology departments of Madras University.

The degree will be given by the University of Madras with an equivalence certificate by Melbourne University.

Both universities signed an agreement on Monday.

Madras University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said the University of Melbourne had approached the university with a proposal for a joint blended programme. “We see our partnership with the globally recognised University of Melbourne as a good opportunity for our students and faculty. This will give our students exposure to a diverse set of research subjects with additional tools, experiences and faculty support. We look forward to working together in setting new benchmarks in higher education and enhancing research capabilities for Indian students,” he said.

Apart from senior officials of both universities, the Australian Consul General to South India Sarah Kirlew and Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian, alumna of both institutions, were present.

B.Sc., blended programme coordinator and Director of International Centre Rita John, who is the head of Theoretical Physics department, spoke.