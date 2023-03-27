Madras University resolves to offer headship by rotation

March 27, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University of Madras many once again follow the system of headship by rotation. Anyone who is a professor in a department will get the role by rotation under the proposal.

A resolution to this effect, introduced by Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri, was passed in Senate on Saturday. However, some professors have raised concerns about it.

At present, the senior-most professor gets the headship and automatically are Senate members. They can contest for the Syndicate. The Governor, as Chancellor, nominates three persons to the Syndicate who are generally department heads.

The dissenting professors wonder who will decide the qualification for the headship that the University Grants Commission has not delineated the same. Besides, around 20 departments have faculty at various levels whereas 70 other departments run with just one faculty as in-charge head.

“Senior-most professor is usually made the head. When a younger person is made a head what happens to the senior professor as there are no guidelines? University authorities may appoint depending upon their rapport with the authorities,” a professor remarked.

“The university has attempted this in the past. When Vice-Chancellor Malcolm Adiseshiah introduced it and it was passed in the Senate, the founder and head of Management Studies department G.V. Krishna Rao relinquished the post the next day. Since he was older and highly qualified, a post of Director was created and he was appointed,” said former head of the department P.T. Srinivasan.

Headship comes with privileges such as chairmanship of several boards in the university system that makes it attractive and vigorously sought, he pointed out.

However, by and large, the senior most professor is given the headship, he said.

S. Ramachandran, during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor (2006-09), had tried to introduce the resolution in the Senate. While the Madras University Teachers’ Association supported it most of the heads in the Senate opposed and it was put in the cold storage, recalled another retired professor.

Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said: “Headship rotation will enable professors to aim for still higher positions and responsibilities if the period is tenured. Otherwise, they will not look for new avenues in career as well in the department.”