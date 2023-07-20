Madras University launches B. Ed programme after 24 years

July 20, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Institute of Distance Education of the University of Madras has called for applications for B. Ed programme. The course has been revived after 24 years.

The former vice-chancellor, P. Duraisamy, had initiated the effort to launch the course in 2017 but it was delayed because of regulatory issues. While the National Council for Teacher Education gave its approval in 2019, the university had to get the nod from the University Grants Commission.

By the time all clearances had been received, admissions could not be conducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said 1,000 candidates would be admitted annually. The Institute of Distance Education will conduct the programme and admission will be conducted in September and January respectively. Classes will be held in a blended mode and later they would be made a fully online programme, he added.

Aspirants must apply before August 31 via www.ide.unom.ac.in. The course is open to teachers in service who wish to upgrade themselves and those who have completed a basic teacher education course. The subjects covered are English, Tamil, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Computer Science, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce.

Apart from self-learning material, there will be personal contact programmes, counselling sessions and workshops. Internships and workshops are mandatory requirements for the course, the officials said.