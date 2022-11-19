Madras University language exam postponed after wrong question paper was distributed

November 19, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The question paper meant for the 4th semester was distributed to the 3rd semester students

The Hindu Bureau

The third-semester students of arts and science colleges, affiliated to the University of Madras, were in for a surprise on Friday as they were given the Tamil language question paper meant for the fourth semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The semester examinations are under way for undergraduate students. On Friday, the students sat for their third examination. The university has over 200 colleges affiliated to it in three districts.

“The students were surprised to find that the questions were out of the portion for the third semester. A few students left the exam hall,” said a college principal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When students alerted the invigilators, they checked the code of the question paper and found that the code matched, but the portion pertained to the next semester,” she explained.

The teachers shared the information on WhatsApp groups and informed the university’s Controller of Examination. “Within half- an-hour, the university informed us that the exam was postponed,” the principal added.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  4. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
  5. National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down

Another principal said that usually the code of the question paper on the package would be checked before it was opened and the question papers were distributed. The package would be received a day before the examination and would be opened in the classrooms, she said.

Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said the one who set the question paper would turn in a handwritten manuscript, which would be printed. This time, the question setter made a mistake while writing the code, which was not cross-checked by university officials. Hence, it was printed with the wrong code. This led to the mistake. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US