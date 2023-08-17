Madras University forms four-member convener committee

August 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Chennai

The syndicate of the University of Madras on Thursday formed a four-member convener committee to administer the varsity until the next Vice-Chancellor (V-C) is appointed.

A special syndicate meeting was held to constitute the panel to look after the V-C’s duties. The tenure of the incumbent V-C, S. Gowri, ends on Sunday. Though his last official working day will be Friday, he will be there to handle official files till Sunday.

The syndicate appointed Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik as the committee’s chairman. The other members are — Head of the Department of Physical Chemistry E. Murugan, who is the senior-most member in the syndicate; Director of the Directorate of Technical Education T.G. Vinay; and Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Sarit Kumar Dass, who was a nominee of the Governor in the syndicate.

This is the second time that the university is appointing a four-member committee when the norm is to have an odd number of people on the panel. The decision to have odd numbers would help in arriving at a clear decision, say former professors.

However, even when P. Duraisamy demitted office, there were only four members.

In April-end, former bureaucrat K. Deenabandhu was chosen as the syndicate nominee and a week later, former V-C of Bharathidasan University P. Jagadeesan was chosen as the senate nominee.